Three-year-old missing, last seen over a week ago

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a three-year-old is missing from Walnut Hills.
The toddler was last seen over a week ago on Dec. 4, police say.
Nylo Lattimore lives on Melrose Ave. in Walnut hill, according to police.
Police say the circumstances of the disappearance are unknown.
Nylo has black hair and brown eyes.
Police are requesting that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nylo contact them at (513) 352-6948 or (513) 352-6934.
