Andy Dalton gets win in return to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just like old times, Andy Dalton was victorious in Paul Brown Stadium, but he wasn’t wearing the black and orange this time.
Dalton got the better of his former team Sunday as he led the Dallas Cowboys (4-9) to a 30-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1).
The Bengals faced an uphill battle practically from the start.
Cincinnati fumbled the ball on its first three offensive possessions. Dallas returned the second fumble 78 yards for the game’s first touchdown of the day.
With the Bengals down 10-0 in the second quarter, Dalton threw his first touchdown of the game to increase the Dallas lead.
Brandon Allen took the Bengals down the field before halftime, connecting with A.J. Green for a five-yard touchdown.
The Bengals trailed 17-7 at the half.
With only a Dallas field goal in the third quarter, the Bengals were down 20-7 but still had a chance to pull off the win.
Cincinnati opened the fourth quarter with an 80-yard drive on 15 plays. The drive came down to a fourth-down play from the Dallas 10-yard line.
Allen’s pass on that play sailed over the receiver and the Bengals failed to come away with any points.
On the day, Allen finished with 217 yards through the air and a touchdown.
Ryan Finley came in late in the fourth quarter. Finley was sacked twice on his first drive and completed a five-yard pass. The Bengals failed to convert on a fourth down and gave the ball back to Dallas.
The Cowboys scored the final touchdown a few plays later on a pass from Dalton to running back Tony Pollard.
Cincinnati went on to lose the game, 30-7.
Dalton threw for 185-yards and two touchdowns in his return to Cincinnati.
Scoring points has become a weekly problem for the Bengals ever since Joe Burrow’s season ended at Washington in week 11.
Cincinnati has yet to score more than 17 points in a game since the rookie quarterback’s injury.
- 17 points scored against the New York Giants
- 7 points scored against the Miami Dolphins
- 7 against the Dallas Cowboys
The Bengals will be on in primetime next week when the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) come to Paul Brown Stadium for Monday Night Football.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
