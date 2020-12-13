Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra holds virtual holiday concert

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra will hold a virtual pre-recorded concert at the Fitton Center Saturday.
The concert, ‘A swinging Christmas,’ was filmed this weekend at the Fitton Center in Hamilton.
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for the longest time both for our audience, for the staff, and of course for these incredible musicians,” Executive Director of the Fitton Center Ian Mackenzie-Thurley said.
Shows had to be canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, and organizers had to make adjustments to allow some outdoor performances.
As it gets colder, organizers found a way people can enjoy the arts at home.
“We have a socially-distanced band with no in-person audience. So it’s the best case scenario because we’re getting to make music again, and we’re getting to do it with confidence that we can do it safely,” Eric Lechliter of the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra said.
Sponsors of the art center made it so the show could go on.
“We get that live experience, not an edited TV show. It’s a recorded concert of these live musicians playing their hearts out… incredible singer in Mandy Gaines. We’re really looking forward to bringing that energy back,” Mackenzie-Thurley said.
While the show was recorded this weekend, ‘A swinging Christmas’ will broadcast Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
