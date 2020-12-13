Cold days ahead with a chance for rain and snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for a little rain to develop late Sunday night and into Monday morning. With lows around freezing, we are looking at a possibility of seeing a wintry mix across southern parts of the Tri-State. No accumulation is expected.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry. Winds from the northeast will keep cold air in place and hold temperatures in the chilly 30s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with another chance of a rain/snow/ice mix developing during the early morning hours. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for most locations, especially southeastern portions of the FOX 19 viewing area. Snow chances will taper off early Wednesday afternoon.
