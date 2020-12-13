Cold weather coming back to Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -December-like conditions are making a comeback. The nights will be colder with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Sunday’s high will struggle to reach 45 degrees.
A weather system passing well south of the region tonight will set us up for a little rain to develop late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
With lows around freezing, we are looking at a possibility of seeing a light wintry mix across southern parts of the Tri-State. No accumulation is expected, and the Monday morning commute should not be compromised.
Tuesday will be dry, but we have another chance of a rain/snow/ice mix on Wednesday.
