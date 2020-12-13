High school wrestling coach arrested on charges of soliciting sex from a minor

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police say a high school wrestling coach and substitute teacher was arrested Sunday on charges of soliciting sex from a minor through electronic means.
According to a press release from Covington Police, a now 24-year-old woman came forward earlier this month alleging that she and Donald Graven, 32, had sexual contact in 2014.
Graven, at the time, was working as a substitute teacher and a wrestling coach at Scott High School, police say.
Police say investigators were able to corroborate the victim’s allegations.
According to police, Graven denied the allegations, however, he was ultimately charged with a Class D felony.
Graven is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents involving Graven contact Detective Austin Ross at 859-292-2242.
