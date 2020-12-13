Indiana reports 6,025 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 6,025 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.
Since March 6, the Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed 425,434 total COVID-19 cases and 6,495 COVID-19 deaths.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 72 new cases (3,046 total)
- Franklin County: 29 new cases (976 total)
- Ohio County: Three new cases (293 total)
- Ripley County: 37 new cases (2,030 total)
- Switzerland County: six new cases (384 total)
- Union County: No new cases (362 total)
- Fayette County: 16 new cases (1880 total)
Of the new COVID-19 deaths, one new death was reported in Ripley County, the ISDH said.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity is 25%.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday a new order requiring Indiana hospitals to postpone or reschedule non-emergent procedures.
The order will take effect on Dec. 16 and end on Jan. 3.
The governor explained the order is to “try to clear out some beds and give some relief to our hospital personnel and networks.”
He emphasized the order should not deter those with serious medical conditions from going to their doctors and that emergency, critical procedures will still be performed.
“Our nurses and doctors are overwhelmed and beyond exhausted,” Holcomb said. “They are trying to recharge their batteries maybe one day a week to go into one of the toughest environments that anyone in our state’s history has had to face on a day-in and day-out basis, all on behalf of trying to make other people feel better. And so, our plan and our path forward has to react to that reality.”
The statewide order represents a break from the governor’s country-specific strategy of late fall. It reflects the broad, exponential increase of the virus statewide.
Franklin, Dearborn, and Ripley Counties are all at the highest level, or ‘red,’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
