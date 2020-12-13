Luminaria to take place in Mt. Lookout Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mt. Lookout’s annual Luminaria event will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.
The annual event is a chance for people in the community to gather at Mt. Lookout Square or the Cincinnati Observatory, but due to the pandemic the Mt. Lookout Community Council and the Cincinnati Observatory had to make some adjustments.
Now in its 45th year, organizers included a mobile light show with project light displays on houses and buildings throughout the neighborhood.
Presented by Project Connections, organizers say this is a chance to celebrate Mt. Lookout’s 150th Anniversary.
Those who would like to see it can watch from a street near them.
It starts at Spencer Hill Drive and will end up at Linwood Avenue and Vandyke Avenue.
Nearly 17,000 luminaria will light up Mt. Lookout Sunday night.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
