Man arrested after girlfriend stabbed to death in Walnut Hills, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Court documents say a man was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Walnut Hills.
The affidavit says 20-year-old Desean Brown stabbed his girlfriend, 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore, with an unknown weapon in the 2600 block of Melrose Ave.
Police say they found her body in the 700 block of E. Pete Rose Way Saturday around 3:15 a.m.
It is unclear what caused this to happen.
Family members told FOX19 NOW that Nyteisha is the mother of a missing 3-year-old, Nylo Lattimore.
Police say a Nylo is also missing from the Melrose Avenue residence.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Court documents say Brown is facing one count of murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.