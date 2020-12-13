UC Bearcats radio analyst helps raise money for his family who lost everything after fire in GA

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A University of Cincinnati Bearcats radio analyst and former player says he’s hoping to raise money through a GoFundMe page to help his family in Georgia who are severely hurt after a fire broke out in their apartment.
Terry Nelson says seven of his family members lived on the third floor of the apartment complex and had to jump to escape the fire.
“This is Christmas time, it’s festive and then all of a sudden they get smoke alarms happening, they see the smoke and before you know it within seconds, not even minutes, within seconds they had to rush and make a split decision to jump from three stories or burn,” said Nelson.
Nelson said his 78-year-old mother is his hero after jumping out of the building. She suffered broken bones but started comforting her family right away after they were out of the building.
“My mom is up, and she is sort of hunched over my niece and comforting my niece, and my niece had the broken back and my mom, here she is broken femur, broken ankle, dislocated shoulder, but she’s comforting my niece to make sure you know, she’s feeling ok,” said Nelson.
Nelson says his two younger nephews escaped with burns and were caught by people on the ground level.
He says his mother, sister, niece, and nephew have several broken bones and that they also lost everything in the apartment fire. They are now recovering in the hospital.
Nelson says he wants to raise money to help them once they are out of the hospital.
“I’m going to do my best to raise a war chest to help her get back on her feet and bless her with some place to stay, especially during this holiday season,” said Nelson.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.