Covington detectives working leads in ‘active’ unsolved murder investigation from 2018

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Two years after someone murdered a Covington man, detectives say the investigation is very active, leaving loved ones hoping that justice is drawing near.
It has been 730 days since Eric Hughes was found murdered near Devou Park in Covington. His now 9-year-old son has struggled to understand what happened.
“He could really use his dad a lot in so many different ways, stuff I can’t teach him,” Latisha Parson, the mother of Hughes’s son, said.
According to Covington police, Hughes was found dead in a wooded area near Sleepy Hollow Road in December 2018. Parson believes Hughes was shot to death somewhere else and then dumped there.
“A school bus driver was driving by and said she saw a body on the side of the road and reported it,” Parson said.
Parson says she and Hughes dated for awhile, although they were not romantically involved when he died. Despite that, she describes him as a good person and says he sometimes had a tough exterior, but had a kind soul.
“He was a loving person, and when he cared about you, he went all the way with it,” Parson said.
From the start, loved ones found Hughes’s murder shocking. In Parson’s eyes, he was an introvert who, as far as she knew, did not have any enemies.
“He’s gone,” Parson said. “Not only do me and my son suffer, but his mom is really going through it. His dad, his sister, his brother, all his brothers, all his sisters.”
Detectives are not sharing many details regarding the case but say they are following up on leads and call the case “active.” It gives Parson hope that one day, they will know who did it and why.
“They’re getting somewhere, which is better than nowhere, so I believe yes, he will get justice, and yes I hope it is soon,” Parson said.
Covington police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the detective line at 859-292-2234.
