Crews search near Purple People Bridge after mother of missing 3-year-old found dead nearby

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Authorities searched near the Purple People Bridge Sunday, saying they are looking for additional evidence related to a missing 3-year old after his mother was found dead over the weekend and her boyfriend is now charged with murder.
Officers say a stroller belonging to the family of the missing child was found near where officers located the child’s mother’s body Saturday morning.
Officers say 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore has been missing from his home in Walnut Hills since Dec. 4.
Police say Nylo is the son of a woman who was found dead near the Purple People Bridge.
Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, was found early Saturday morning.
According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Desean Brown stabbed his girlfriend, Nyteisha, with an unknown weapon in the 2600 block of Melrose Ave.
Officers say Nylo is missing from the same residence.
Family members state that since Nyteisha never went anywhere without her son, they are afraid that her son witnessed his mother being killed.
It is unclear as to why Nyteisha was killed.
Court documents say Brown is facing one count of murder.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
