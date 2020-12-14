CVS Health hiring 850 licensed pharmacy technicians throughout Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CVS Health is hiring 850 licensed pharmacy technicians throughout Ohio to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination effort underway.
“Added staff will play a critical role in our eventual retail vaccination efforts, as we prepare distribution of the vaccine to the general public. They will also contribute to everyday pharmacy operations and assist in COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy locations,” CVS said in a statement.
In total, CVS Health said they are recruiting qualified candidates to fill 15,000 jobs.
Additional on-site roles that are part of the company’s recruiting effort include pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees.
Job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.
