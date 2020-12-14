First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Frontline healthcare workers in Fort Wayne were the first in Indiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A hospital in Jeffersonville also received its initial doses on Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Hospitals in Evansville, Indianapolis and Munster are expected to get the vaccine in the next few days.
“The arrival of the vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”
Indiana state health officials say more than 20,000 health care workers statewide have registered to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21 to 28 days apart.
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly, a news release from the Indiana Department of Health said.
Long-term care residents and staff are also being prioritized for the vaccine because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on that population, health officials say.
