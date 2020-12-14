Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 in Kentucky as vaccine distribution begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - COVID-19 data out of Kentucky continues to show the virus has plateaued in the commonwealth.
On the same day Kentucky’s first healthcare workers received the Pfizer vaccine in Louisville, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,802 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 new virus-related deaths and a positivity rate of 8.58 percent.
The case count is lower than last Monday’s total of 1,972 cases, which itself was lower than 2,124 cases recorded the Monday prior.
Kentucky recorded a thousand fewer total cases last week than the week prior, marking a weekly decrease for just the second time since the case surge began in October.
The governor left open the possibility that Kentucky may have yet to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings, accounting for multiple incubation periods following the holiday, though that possibility grows increasingly remote with time.
Five fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday for a total of 1,712 current hospitalizations.
Nine more Kentuckians are in ICUs since Friday for a total of 441 current ICU admissions. Ten fewer Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 243.
The lagging nature of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths mean the figures may continue to rise or may level off more gradually for weeks following marginal declines in case totals.
The positivity rate fell for ten consecutive days before Monday, when it rose 0.06 points to 8.58 percent. The governor noted the increase isn’t significant and the trend line of the indicator remains negative.
The governor continued to credit the hard work of Kentuckians and the three-week “shock to the system” inaugurated by his Nov. 18 executive order for slowing the growth of the virus.
The order ended Monday. Now restrictions are lifted on indoor dining as well as at gyms, venues, event spaces, theaters and professional services. Those businesses can begin operating at 50 percent capacity Monday. Restaurants and bars must close by 11 p.m.
“But there has to be a renewed commitment to enforcing the mask mandate,” Beshear said last week. “Enforcing this is the difference between safe and unsafe, [between] people living and people dying.”
Northern Kentucky’s hospital utilization rates are down as well. Below are the utilization rates from Dec. 9 compared to Monday:
- Inpatient beds: 87.6 percent - 33.3
- ICU beds: 78.4 percent - 51.4
- Ventilators: 59.5 percent - 57.7
Incident rates are down in Northern Kentucky’s largest counties. The rates fell before Thanksgiving in the first week of Beshear’s three-week system “shock,” then rose again.
Incident rates represent daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on average over the previous week.
Below are incident rates from Nov. 23 compared to rates from Nov. 30 compared to rates from Dec. 7 compared to rates Monday:
- Boone County: 80.1 - 63.6 - 80.6 - 66.4
- Kenton County: 64.2 - 49.6 - 65.4 - 57
- Campbell County: 66.7 - 48.4 - 61.5 - 52.4
Kentucky’s incident rate maps and case reports can be found here.
The governor announced amended rules for school districts in ‘red’ counties on the state’s incident rate map. All but one county is ‘red’ on the current map.
Formerly districts in ‘red’ counties were advised to cease in-person learning. The new rules announced Monday allow those districts to continue with “more aggressive” hybrid learning formats. The hybrid formats, like capacity limits at businesses, are designed to decrease the number of individuals in a school building at any given time, Beshear said.
Starting Jan. 4, schools in ‘red’ counties may pursue hybrid learning under the following conditions:
- Every school must provide meaningful virtual options that cannot negatively impact students’ GPA, class rank, ability to take advanced placement classes or any other educational opportunity or recognition;
- Schools must accomodate all educators who fall into a high-risk category with virtual options; and
- Health at School guidelines will be mandatory.
Despite the Jan. 4 start date for the new rules, the Kentucky Department of Public Health recommends students not return to the classroom until Jan. 11 to account for any spread that might occur at gatherings during Christmas and New Years.
The governor advised against hosting such gatherings and said guidelines on the matter are forthcoming.
Beshear called Monday’s initial vaccine rollout “the most exciting day” since the pandemic began.
Doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — a “modern medical miracle,” according to the governor —were delivered to Louisville and administered to healthcare workers at the University of Louisville within hours.
“Today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Beshear said. “We are going to defeat this virus in 2021.”
Eleven Kentucky hospitals will receive the first 12,000 doses in pallet shipments of 975 doses by Wednesday, including St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Edgewood location, which will receive its doses Tuesday.
Kentucky expects receive around 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in total before the end of the year. It also expects to receive around 77,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, whose emergency-use authorization will go before the FDA Dec. 17.
The vaccines have been shown to be more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19.
“Control of what may seem like an uncontrollable virus is in our hands if we are willing to do waht it takes, sacrifice what it takes,” Beshear said.
“The end is in sight.”
Healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff will be vaccinated first. Those vaccinattions could be complete by the end of January, after which EMS and first responders as well as educators could receive the next doses, Beshear said.
After that, it remains to be seen whether the federal government, and by extension states, will vaccinate essential workers or pursue an age-based approach.
Earlier in the day, the governor indicated he will take the vaccine sometime in the coming weeks.
“As I’ve said time and time again, I will take it, [First Lady] Britainy Beshear will take it, and my kids will too once it’s approved for children,” Beshear tweeted. “I love those three more than life itself. I wouldn’t say that and I wouldn’t do that if I didn’t believe it was safe.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.