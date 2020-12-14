Ludlow teen wins Girl Scouts national award

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The quick actions of a Northern Kentucky Girl Scout to save a child’s life earned her the Girl Scouts of the United States Life-Saving Medal of Honor.
Ashlynne Wind has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten. That’s 13 years of earning patches, doing community service, and most recently being honored with a life-saving award.
Wind’s lifeguard training came in very handy when she was at the Ludlow Bromley Swim Club back in 2019.
“I looked over and there was a little girl and she was underneath the water,” remembers Wind. “And it just caught me off guard for a second because I had never been in that situation. I just knew I had to do something. So, I jumped in the water immediately and I pulled her out.”
She was the only lifeguard on duty when she noticed a girl was struggling to swim in the deep end.
“My stand is right in front of this middle ladder right here, and out and to the left is where she was at, right in the dead center of the deep end,” explains Wind.
Wind jumped into the water and brought the girl to the pool deck.
“When I pulled her out of the water she was completely out of air,” says Wind. “It was scary for me to think she was under there for that long.”
Wind says it was probably 30 seconds to one minute, but time seemed to stand still at that time. The seven-year-old girl, who was from out of town, did not require CPR and was okay.
Wind says she credits the skills she has learned as a Girl Scout with being able to act quickly to save the girl that day.
“I feel like when I was taught by my mom, who’s actually the leader, she taught me that I can be powerful, and I can encourage myself to do better and help other people in the community.”
Wind was recently awarded the Life-Saving Medal of Honor for her heroics last year. She is one of only a handful of girls in Kentucky to receive such an honor.
Wind is now a senior at Ludlow High School. She will attend Northern Kentucky University next fall to study criminal justice so she can continue serving her community.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.