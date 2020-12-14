$1M bond for man charged with murder of missing toddler’s mother

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond was set at $1 million Monday for a man charged with murdering his girlfriend whose 3-year-old son remains missing.
Desean Brown, 20, pleaded not guilty during the brief hearing in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Brown was arrested over the weekend and charged with killing Lyteisha Lattimore, 29.
Cincinnati police wrote in a sworn statement that Brown stabbed her multiple times with “an unknown edged weapon” and a Melrose Avenue apartment in Walnut Hills on Friday.
They charged him based on an investigation that includes physical and video evidence and witness statements, his criminal complaint shows.
Her body was found early Saturday near the Purple People Bridge.
Police say her son, Nylo, is missing and a stroller belonging to the family was found nearby.
On Sunday, authorities searched the area near the bridge for additional evidence.
Family members have said they fear the young boy witnessed his mother’s murder since she never went anywhere without her son.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
