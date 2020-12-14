Man charged with murder of missing toddler’s mother to face judge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man charged with murder of his girlfriend whose 3-year-old son remains missing will face a judge Monday.
Desean Brown, 20, is set to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
He is held without bond at the county jail.
Cincinnati police wrote in a sworn statement that Brown stabbed Lyteisha Lattimore, 29, multiple times with “an unknown edged weapon” and caused her death at an apartment on Melrose Avenue in Walnut Hills on Friday.
They charged him based on an investigation that includes physical and video evidence and witness statements, his criminal complaint shows.
Police say Nylo is the son of a woman who was found dead near the Purple People Bridge.
Lattimore’s body was found early Saturday morning, police said.
Police say her son, Nylo is missing and a stroller belonging to the family was found nearby. On Sunday, authorities searched the area near the bridge for additional evidence.
Family members have said they fear the young boy witnessed his mother’s murder since she never went anywhere without her son.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
