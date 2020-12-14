Ohio BCI to investigate Hamersville traffic stop caught on video

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has agreed to investigate a video that shows a Hamersville police officer fighting and punching a man following a traffic stop.
The investigation will be conducted in cooperation with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Prosecutor, according to a news release from Sheriff Gordon Ellis.
Hamersville Police Chief G.D. Sutton says the video does not reflect the entire incident that took place on Dec. 7 in the middle of State Route 125 in Hamersville.
Chief Sutton says officers stopped Constance Beavers for a traffic violation. He says she was driving under suspension and had some other minor violations.
The chief says Beavers and the three other people in her vehicle cooperated with officers and she was issued citations to appear in court at a later date.
Beavers’ aunt, Tammy Hampton, told FOX19 NOW that she showed up at the scene to drive Beavers’ car.
Chief Sutton says Tammy, 61, was told to return to her car and officers would talk with her after they completed the traffic stop.
She was arrested after the chief says she refused and, “obstructed the officer’s ability to complete his duties and compromised officer and public safety.”
“I was walking away, and they come up behind me and grab me and start dragging me back towards their car,” Tammy said, adding the officers cuffed her, kicked her in the legs and told her she was being arrested for resisting arrest. Charges are pending.
Tammy’s husband, Robert, 65, came to the traffic stop separately.
Chief Sutton says Robert was shouting obscenities and refused to return to his vehicle.
In the video, Robert claims he just wanted police to stop hitting his wife.
He was arrested, resisted the officer and, Chief Sutton says, a scuffle ensued and, “the officer gained physical control by striking blows.”
Robert was examined by EMTs but was not hurt, according to the chief.
The officer received minor injuries to his hand and face.
Police say Robert is being charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
