‘Ohio’s voice was heard’: State’s 18 Electoral College votes cast for President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio’s 18 Electoral College votes were cast Monday for President Donald Trump
Secretary of State Frank LaRose made the remark that “Ohio’s voice was heard” during the meeting of the 2020 Electoral College at the Statehouse.
Nearly 6 million Ohioans voted in the 2020 General Election, according to LaRose.
Gov. Mike DeWine also posted on Twitter saying he was proud to take part in the process.
Electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia met Monday to cast the ballots.
Next, the results will go to Washington to be tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside, according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press called the race for President-elect Joe Biden several weeks ago.
