One person killed in chain reaction crash on Combs-Hehl bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say one person was killed in a chain-reaction crash on the Combs-Hehl Bridge on Dec. 10.
Police say David Hurst, 75, was driving East on I-275 when his Ford Escape rear-ended a Toyota Camry which then rear-ended two other cars.
Hurst’s SUV then hit a pickup truck before coming to a stop.
Police say Hurst was in critical condition when he was taken to Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital but later died from his injuries.
The driver and passenger in the Camry were taken to Jewish Hospital with minor injuries and were treated and released.
Seven other people involved in the crash were not hurt.
Police say excessive speed and impairment do not appear to have played a role in the crash.
