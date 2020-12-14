Police looking for Hyde Park bank robbery suspect

Police looking for Hyde Park bank robbery suspect
Can you identify this man? (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp | December 14, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 3:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in Hyde Park Monday.

Officers said the man robbed the US Bank in the 3400 block of Edwards Road.

They described the suspect as about 30-years-old, thin, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Police say this man robbed a US Bank in Hyde Park.
Police say this man robbed a US Bank in Hyde Park. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

They said he was last seen running toward Hyde Park Square.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.