Police looking for Hyde Park bank robbery suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in Hyde Park Monday.
Officers said the man robbed the US Bank in the 3400 block of Edwards Road.
They described the suspect as about 30-years-old, thin, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
They said he was last seen running toward Hyde Park Square.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 513-352-3040.
