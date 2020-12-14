Rare Mandarin duck becomes social media darling, people flocking to see him

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A duck not known to these parts has been getting a lot of attention after it was recently spotted in the Eastgate area.
A male Mandarin duck swimming in a pond has become the go-to attraction. The Mandarin duck comes from China and it can be found mainly in Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Japan, according to SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.
Shane Wilson and his wife had heard about the duck. When they went out shopping recently, Wilson says they noticed around 20 people standing near a pond.
So, Wilson and his wife went to where the crowd was gathered and found the Mandarin duck they had been seeing people post about on Facebook.
Wilson carries his camera with him often because he is the photographer for the Bethel Tate Fire Department and the Clermont County Fire Investigation teams.
Wilson captured some photos of the Mandarin and noticed one other duck the male seemed rather fond of. He says the Mandarin was “lovestruck” with the female Mallard swimming in the pond.
Currently, around there 65,000 Mandarin ducks worldwide, according to SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.
