Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman

Prosecutors say the shooting was unintentional.
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray(Kenton County Jail/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (FOX19) - A Tri-State man pleaded guilty on Friday in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman that prosecutors say was unintentional.

Alyssa Murray, 22, was shot inside her Crescent Springs townhome on Anderson Road Dec. 8. She died at the scene.

Moustapha Ka, 24, fled the scene before police arrived, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

He was arrested a week later on charges including second-degree manslaughter, which indicated the shooting was not on purpose.

Ka was Murray’s boyfriend, Sanders said last year.

The prosecutor explained the investigation had turned up no proof the couple wasn’t getting along. “Detectives even discovered their suspect purchased an engagement or promise ring for the victim earlier in the day and had hidden it with the intention of giving it to her at Christmas.”

Sanders said it was a case of a loved one handling a gun when marijuana was present.

Ka’s week “on the run,” according to Sanders, made it difficult to test the presence of drugs in his system at the time of the incident, but marijuana was “in plain view” when officers entered the townhome.

Ka had multiple prior felonies. Sanders said he should “never have had a gun in the first place.”

Ka pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge as well as possession of a handgun under disability, tampering with evidence and persistent felony offenses.

His final sentencing is March 21, 2022.

Kenton County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Arnzen recommended 20 years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expect to see an increased police presence at Tri-State schools Friday in light of violent...
TikTok threats: Mason receives more than 170 tips about threats against high school
A 23-year-old man was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Westwood early Thursday...
Police ID man killed in Westwood crash
Blanchester High School is on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s locker Thursday...
Gun found in student’s locker at Blanchester High School, police say
Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
The plan will overlay a new area code over 513.
283 to be introduced as 513 area code runs out of phone numbers

Latest News

Cincinnati police are warning people that porch pirates are finding more clever ways to steal...
Porch pirates finding new ways to steal packages
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
TT's Take: "Harlem," "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That.."
TT's Take: "Harlem," "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That.."
FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going...
Number of missing Kentuckians down to 1, deaths up to 77 from tornadoes