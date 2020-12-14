Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (FOX19) - A Tri-State man pleaded guilty on Friday in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman that prosecutors say was unintentional.

Alyssa Murray, 22, was shot inside her Crescent Springs townhome on Anderson Road Dec. 8. She died at the scene.

Moustapha Ka, 24, fled the scene before police arrived, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

He was arrested a week later on charges including second-degree manslaughter, which indicated the shooting was not on purpose.

Ka was Murray’s boyfriend, Sanders said last year.

The prosecutor explained the investigation had turned up no proof the couple wasn’t getting along. “Detectives even discovered their suspect purchased an engagement or promise ring for the victim earlier in the day and had hidden it with the intention of giving it to her at Christmas.”

Sanders said it was a case of a loved one handling a gun when marijuana was present.

Ka’s week “on the run,” according to Sanders, made it difficult to test the presence of drugs in his system at the time of the incident, but marijuana was “in plain view” when officers entered the townhome.

Ka had multiple prior felonies. Sanders said he should “never have had a gun in the first place.”

Ka pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge as well as possession of a handgun under disability, tampering with evidence and persistent felony offenses.

His final sentencing is March 21, 2022.

Kenton County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Arnzen recommended 20 years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.