Shooting that killed mother in Crescent Springs was ‘not intentional,’ prosecutor says

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (FOX19) - The shooting death of a young mother in Crescent Springs was unintentional, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
Alyssa Murray, 22, was shot inside her townhome on Anderson Road last Sunday, Sanders said.
The prosecutor says Murray died at the scene.
Moustapha Ka, 23, who investigators believe was Murray’s boyfriend, fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.
He was arrested and charged on Sunday with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Sanders.
Sanders said the second-degree manslaughter charge reflects that the available proof indicates the shooting of Murray was not intentional.
“So far, there is nothing to suggest the couple wasn’t getting along. Detectives even discovered their suspect purchased an engagement or promise ring for the victim earlier in the day and had hidden it with the intention of giving it to her at Christmas,” he said in a news release.
According to Sanders, this is the fourth homicide case in Kenton County since 2017 where a defendant killed a friend or loved one while handling guns when drugs were present.
“This suspect stayed on the run for a week so we do not have a blood sample but marijuana was in plain view when officers entered the residence,” he said in the release. “Unlike the other cases, however, this suspect has multiple prior felonies and never should have had a gun in the first place.”
In 2017, Marquil Brooks shot and killed his girlfriend, Kelly Cocagne, while playing with a handgun after smoking marijuana. Also in 2017, Dhezon Grey shot his friend, Zachary Pouncey, in the chest while playing with a gun while smoking marijuana. In 2019, David Henry shot and killed his friend, Jaden Casey, while handling a handgun after smoking marijuana.
All three defendants pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and were sentenced to prison, according to Sanders.
Sanders said Kenton County Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who had contact with Ka in the last week to contact Detective Ryan Roessler at 859-356-3191.
Detectives are also looking for Ka’s 2006 Honda Pilot, which is black or dark blue, and has KY license plate AXB 971. The vehicle is believed to have been abandoned somewhere in Cincinnati, according to Sanders.
Ka was arraigned Monday in Kenton District Court and is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Kenton County Detention Center.
Sanders said additional charges could be added, or the current charges could be increased, when the case goes before the Kenton County Grand Jury.
If convicted on all charges, Ka faces up to 20 years in prison.
