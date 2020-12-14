Snow this week: What to expect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another round of light snow is expected this week.
Monday is starting out cloudy with no major problems reported on roads or major delays.
Later, we will see a high temperature of 39 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry. Winds from the northeast will keep cold air in place and hold temperatures in the chilly 30s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with chances for a mix of rain, snow and ice during the morning drive.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for most locations, especially southeastern portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area.
Snow chances will taper off early Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will reach nearly 40 degrees by week’s end before more rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.
