Statewide alert issued for missing Clermont Co. man

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A statewide missing persons alert has been issued for a man from Clermont County.
Jack Felix, 85, was last seen driving away from his residence on Link Side Drive in Pierce Township around 10 a.m. Monday morning, authorities say.
He is described at 5′7″ and 135 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.
Felix was last seen wearing an olive-green vest and tan pants, according to Pierce Township police.
He suffers from diabetes and does not have his medications, authorities say.
His vehicle is a red 2002 Ford Ranger with a Tennessee plate number CJB050. The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle Felix is believed to be driving.
If you have any information you’re urged to call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513.752.4100 or the Clermont County Communications Center at 513.732.2231.
