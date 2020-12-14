Two Erlanger cruisers struck by DUI drivers, police say

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Two Erlanger police cruisers were struck by drivers who were driving motor vehicles while under the influence over the weekend, police say.
Officers in two Erlanger police cruisers were completing a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 75 just before 4 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle struck the rear of the cruiser transporting two people off the highway because neither was licensed to drive, police said in a news release.
Erlanger Officer Megan Ryle reported minor injuries and was taken to St Elizabeth Edgewood, where she was treated and released.
The passengers in the police cruiser reported injuries on scene, were evaluated by EMS and declined transfer to a hospital, police say.
The driver who struck the police cruiser, Christopher Markley of Cincinnati, was arrested by Fort Mitchell police for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to provide an insurance card, according to the news release.
As Fort Mitchell police were working the scene of the initial collision, another vehicle failed to stop for congested traffic in front of him, police said.
The vehicle struck a car, pushing it into the rear of a second Erlanger police vehicle and briefly closing the highway as a result.
The driver, Hugo Aguilon, was arrested on a DUI and other charges, police say.
