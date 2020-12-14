UC Medical Center receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, according to spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen.
She said the doses arrived just before 10 a.m.
“We plan to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers as soon as possible after receipt of the first doses,” UC Health said in a statement.
A few hours after the arrival, the first healthcare worker was vaccinated.
Eight other hospitals in the state are expected to receive 975 doses each on Tuesday.
“This is a very exciting day for Ohio. It’s the day that starts the process toward the end of the pandemic. The end is a long way off, but the end is in sight. Every day as we move forward from here, we’ll see more and more people vaccinated,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
FedEx and UPS began delivering three million doses of the vaccine to 150 distribution centers nationwide Sunday.
DeWine said earlier this month Ohio will receive 98,000 doses of the vaccine in this initial shipment.
