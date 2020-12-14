Video: Parents of worker found dead at plant collapse sing ‘Amazing Grace’

The parents of one of the workers missing for days last week at a power plant collapse in southwest Ohio sing “Amazing Grace." The video was shot as the search was ongoing for their son, Clyde "Doug" Gray. They are joined by a family friend (left). (Source: Facebook page Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 14, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 9:26 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - In the face of tragedy, true faith sings through.

The parents of one of the workers missing for days last week at a power plant collapse in southwest Ohio sing “Amazing Grace” in a video shot as crews were searching for their son, Clyde “Doug” Gray. His parents are joined in song by a family friend.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers is sharing the video on his Facebook page with the family’s permission to show their strength and character amid adverse circumstances.

Their son’s body was found Saturday night, the sheriff confirmed.

He tells FOX19 NOW: “The whole family is excellent singers and they are very, very religious,” he tells FOX19 NOW. “They sing at a lot of churches. They were singing that when we were still looking for the body. That’s the kind of people they are. They are just amazing people.”

This is true faith. This is a mother and a father who lost their son this week at the power plant. They gave me permission to post this video. I really enjoyed listening to them singing.

Gray of Greenup County, West Virginia, and Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County, Kentucky were doing demolition prep work on the building when it caved in about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Three other workers were trapped but rescued by the afternoon. They were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff has said.

Fitzgerald remains missing.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Fitzgerald’s family with expenses.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, the sheriff said Monday.

