First Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center Monday morning.
The first Ohioans were vaccinated against coronavirus shortly after the delivery.
“This is a historic occasion. This is hope. This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
DeWine said essential healthcare heroes at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center were among the first to be vaccinated in the state.
UC Health got a delivery of vaccines just before 10 a.m.
“We plan to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers as soon as possible after receipt of the first doses,” UC Health said in a statement.
According to DeWine, both hospitals received 975 doses.
“These doses will go to frontline responders who are working every day with COVID-19 patients,” he said.
Eight other hospitals in the state are expected to also receive 975 doses on Tuesday.
“This is a very exciting day for Ohio. It’s the day that starts the process toward the end of the pandemic. The end is a long way off, but the end is in sight. Every day as we move forward from here, we’ll see more and more people vaccinated,” DeWine said.
FedEx and UPS began delivering three million doses of the vaccine to 150 distribution centers nationwide Sunday.
DeWine said earlier this month Ohio will receive 98,000 doses of the vaccine in this initial shipment.
He said he will answer questions at his regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefing Monday at 3 p.m.
