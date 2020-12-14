Last worker missing in power-plant collapse could take weeks longer to find

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The missing worker at a collapsed Adams County power plant could take up to two more weeks to find, according to the demolition company working at the site.
The collapse occurred last Wednesday prior to the controlled demolition of one of the buildings at Killen Generating Station, the shuttered plant. Three workers were rescued and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries the same day.
Over the weekend, search crews found the body of Doug Gray.
Jamie Fitzgerald remains unaccounted for. Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said Monday her office has a general idea of where he is located.
Late Monday, Richard Adamo of Adamo Demolition Co., the contractor performing the demo work, released a statement saying “much more debris” must be removed based on Fitzgerald’s probable location and that an engineering plan must be developed going forward to protect those removing the debris.
Thorton and Tomasetti, a national engineering firm, and OSHA engineers will arrive to the site Tuesday, Adamo says. Thorton and Tomasetti will develop the engineering plan, and OSHA and other law enforcement authorities will review it.
“Based upon the amount of debris required to be removed, the process could take up to two weeks,” Adamo said. “After the engineering plan is developed and approved, additional information will be released.
“We trust there is an understanding of how his process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancé, friends and co-workers.”
Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.
The Killen Station, a 618-megawatt coal-fired plant, opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018.
Commercial Liability Partners announced in January it had taken over remediation of the plant and was focused on repurposing the site for development.
