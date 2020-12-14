Worker still missing at plant collapse expected to be found Monday, sheriff says

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search for a missing worker at a collapsed power plant in southwest Ohio stretched into the fifth day Monday.
Jamie Fitzgerald remains unaccounted for, but Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers expects crews to find him today. He said he was on his way to the scene early Monday and will have more information later in the day.
Over the weekend, search crews found the body of Doug Gray, who also went missing the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 9 when a building collapsed at the Killen Generating Station off U.S. 52 near Manchester, the sheriff said.
Adamo Demolition Co. of Detroit, Michigan, the contractor at Killen Generating Station, released a statement to FOX19 NOW after Gray’s body was found Saturday night:
“On behalf of the entire Adamo Group, we expresses our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clyde Douglas Gray, who tragically lost his life in the collapse that occurred Wednesday at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Oh. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and his co-workers during this very sorrowful and difficult time.
“We wish to thank the region’s first responders and emergency personnel for their tireless and selfless efforts through this tragic ordeal. We continue to work closely with local responders as our focus remains on recovery operations.
“Moving forward, Adamo Group will cooperate fully with the agencies and organizations tasked with determining the cause of the collapse. We ask everyone to keep Doug in their thoughts and prayers.”
Three other men who were in the building when it collapsed were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.
They were taken to hospitals with what the sheriff said were non-life threatening injuries.
Families of both Fitzgerald and Gray said last week they were holding out hope that the two were still alive, despite crews calling the operations a recovery mission late Wednesday night.
Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.
