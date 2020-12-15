Cincinnati ranked among the best cities to celebrate Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - According to a study by WalletHub, two Ohio cities made their way to the Top 100 “best cities for Christmas” list.
Cincinnati came in at No. 16 with Cleveland right behind at No. 17.
According to WalletHub, the cities were judged on safety, traditions and food, observance and generosity.
Cincinnati and Cleveland both ranked highest in the observance category.
Coming in at No. 1 for the very best city to celebrate Christmas was Durham, NC. The worst? Hialeah, Fla.
See the full list of rankings here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.