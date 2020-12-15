Complaint filed against political action committee feds say P.G. Sittenfeld used as slush fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A complaint has been filed with the Ohio Elections Commission over contributions made by a political action committee the federal government believes P.G. Sittenfeld also used as a political slush fund.
The suspended Cincinnati City Councilman faces a six-count indictment on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official.
Sittenfeld’s accused of taking $40,000 in bribes that went into the Progress and Growth PAC that he secretly controlled, prosecutors wrote in his indictment.
Anti-tax activist Mark Miller alleges in the complaint that the Progress and Growth PAC made a campaign donation to a judicial candidate in June 2018, which was 49 days before the PAC registered with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office and in violation of state law.
The complaint also alleges the PAC contributed nearly $50,000 to local campaigns in 2020 but never reported the contributions to the Ohio Secretary of State.
The complaint asks that the Ohio Elections Commission impose a $100 fine against PAC and its treasurer for each day contributions were allegedly not reported starting in June 2018, which is 543 days or $54,300.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the people who run the PAC and they claim that all the paperwork has now been filed.
The Ohio Elections Commission tells us they plan to address the complaint in February.
