COVID-19 related condition found in kids showing up more, doctor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A doctor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says they are seeing more and more cases of COVID-19 related condition in kids and younger children.
This new condition that doctors are seeing is called MIS-C also known as a multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Medical experts are still trying to learn why some children and teens develop it after a COVID-19 illness and why others do not.
11-year-old Caden Hendricks has been at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital since Monday recovering from MIS-C, with his parents staying right by his side.
“He had shallow breathing where he’s just breathing through his mouth and um you can just tell he’s in pain,” said Shannon Hendricks, Caden’s mother.
Caden’s parents say he had a mild case of COVID-19 back in November and wasn’t showing any symptoms beyond a cold. After recovering, Shannon says he started feeling sick on Saturday.
“It was a fever, his neck was hurting. So, we were thinking he slept on his neck wrong,” Shannon explained. “He had a headache. He’s had a migraine before so maybe it’s a migraine.”
They learned that it’s MIS-C after checking into Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Grant Schulert, a pediatric rheumatologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says some children and teens get the syndrome a few weeks after being infected with COVID-19
“We don’t entirely know what causes it, but we think that somehow the immune response that children have to COVID sets them up for this potentially life-threatening inflammatory reaction,” Dr. Schulert said.
Dr. Schulert says the condition can cause a high fever, belly pain, and a rash as different body parts become inflamed. That includes the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain which can lead to organ failure.
He says Children’s Hospital is seeing more cases as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
Now, the Hendricks are just hoping that their son makes a full recovery and they advise other parents to watch for symptoms.
“Just keep an eye on your kids,” says Maylan Hendricks, Caden’s father. “Don’t take anything for granted. Just because they got over it quickly doesn’t mean that they are out of the woods yet.”
Children’s Hospital says they are better equipped to recognize the illness and treat it effectively. While most children make a recovery, they still don’t know if there are any long-term effects.
