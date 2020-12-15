Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant

Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant
Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant (Source: Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar)
By Steph Krane | December 15, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 8:59 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A guest at a restaurant in Toledo was feeling generous this holiday season.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar shared their appreciation to a customer named Billy who left a $5,600 tip on a take out order Saturday.

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people.”   This really happened. Last night one of our guests left a...

Posted by Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on Sunday, December 13, 2020

“Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously,” Chef Moussa Salloukh said in a Facebook post. “With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated.”

Salloukh said the tip means each of the restaurant’s 28 employees will get $200.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.