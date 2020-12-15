30 dogs at stake as takeover of Clermont Co. animal shelter looms

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Dozens of dogs at the Clermont County Animal Care Humane Society still don’t have homes lined up ahead of the shelter’s impending closure.
The shelter, which currently has a ‘no-kill’ policy, says every dog that has been at the shelter longer than three days come Dec. 31 is at risk.
“Some have come in as stray,” shelter worker Meaghan Colville said. “We’ve had some come in as owner-surrenders.”
Colville says 30 dogs are still in need of a home.
“The county has said they won’t take responsibility for any animals here still on the 31st,” she explained.
That date marks the end of a three-year contract between the shelter and the county. The sides could not agree on funding, so the county will be taking over responsibilities of the shelter.
“Our staff and our volunteers and our fosters have put in so much work over the last three years,” Colville said.
Until the end of the month, volunteers at the shelter are working the phones, answering calls from those wanting to adopt. But the shelter is also trying to make sure the dogs are a good fit for the people adopting them.
“Our team knows the dogs, so we know the high-energy dogs, the low-energy dogs, ones that can do the best with kids and other pets,” Colville explained.
The shelter says they don’t know what will happen to the dogs that go unadopted.
“We’re concerned that the county’s staffing isn’t going to be sufficient to keep the same levels that we’re currently providing,” Colville said.
If you are interested in adopting a dog from the shelter, find more information here.
