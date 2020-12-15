FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold afternoon but a partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 38 degrees on your Tuesday.
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Wet snow, at times mixed with rain and maybe even some sleet in spots will fall all day. With ground and air temperatures near to above freezing it will be more of a wet event. However, as we see mainly snow north of the I 71/75 split in the morning hours, we cannot rule out some slick spots on less traveled roads, bridges, and ramps.
Roads will be mainly wet and in some areas slushy. Accumulation will be mainly on vegetation and most of the snow will melt as it lands. Accumulation will be between 1 to 2 inches, but you will never measure that.
Thursday will see a mostly cloudy sky and a few flurries. Friday will be sunny then look for a mostly cloudy but mostly to completely dry weekend.
The next widespread precipitation event looks to be Wednesday and Thursday the 23rd and 24th.
