2 hospitalized, dog killed in Mt. Washington fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people are hospitalized for evaluation and a dog died in an early morning fire Tuesday at a Mt. Washington apartment complex, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Damage is set at $70,000 at in the 2 a.m. blaze at Sutton Park Apartments on Sutton Avenue, according to the fire department.
Fire crews were dispatched to the complex for a report of a townhouse apartment filling with smoke.
Before they arrived, two residents managed to escape the residence through a rear, second floor window.
Once fire crews got on scene, they said they found one townhouse apartment in the middle of of a row of them with flames coming from the rear.
The bulk of the blaze was knocked down within ten minutes while crews while also searched the units for residents still inside.
Fire officials remain on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations. A fire inspector also is on scene investigating the cause.
