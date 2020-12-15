Ice, multi-vehicle crash snarl EB I-74 near Colerain/Beekman exit, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A multi-vehicle crash and ice caused lengthy delays on eastbound Interstate 74 at the Beekman/Colerain exit at the height of the morning commute Tuesday.
All lanes were blocked when the crash was first reported about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded.
It’s not clear yet if anyone was hurt, police say.
The left two lanes reopened shortly after, but then ice closed the center lane until a salt truck was sent out.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.