Indiana reports more than 4K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,347 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
434,642 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state since March 6, according to the ISDH.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 25 new cases (3,159 total)
- Franklin County: 14 new cases (997 total)
- Ohio County: Three new cases (300 total)
- Ripley County: 11 new cases (2,068 total)
- Switzerland County: Seven new cases (393 total)
- Union County: 10 new cases (375 total)
Dearborn County and Ripley County both reported one additional death on Tuesday. The ISDH says 129 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Tuesday.
6,657 Hoosiers have now died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 24.5%.
Franklin, Dearborn, and Ripley Counties are all at the highest level, or ‘red,’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
On Monday, frontline healthcare workers in Fort Wayne were the first in Indiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Jeffersonville hospital also received its initial doses Monday, according to the ISDH
Hospitals in Evansville, Indianapolis, and Munster are expected to get the vaccine in the next few days.
Indiana state health officials say more than 20,000 health care workers statewide have registered to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.