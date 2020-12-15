LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 tests, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine news during a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
Earlier Tuesday, the governor discussed the state’s vaccine rollout during a meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
Also Tuesday, Beshear and several other midwestern governors put out a video message to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season.
Gov. Andy Beshear called Monday’s initial vaccine rollout “the most exciting day” since the pandemic began.
Doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — a “modern medical miracle,” according to the governor — were delivered to Louisville and administered to healthcare workers at the University of Louisville within hours.
“Today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Beshear said. “We are going to defeat this virus in 2021.”
St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Edgewood location received its doses Tuesday. Eleven Kentucky hospitals in total will receive the first 12,000 doses in pallet shipments of 975 doses by Wednesday.
“Control of what may seem like an uncontrollable virus is in our hands if we are willing to do what it takes, sacrifice what it takes,” Beshear said.
“The end is in sight.”
