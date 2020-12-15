LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update as COVID-19 vaccine deliveries continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - With COVID-19 vaccines continuing to be distributed to Ohio’s frontline healthcare workers, Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update at 2:30 p.m.
UC Health continued to administer vaccines for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccines were given to healthcare workers at West Chester Hospital.
The day prior, 20 frontline healthcare workers at UC Medical Center were vaccinated.
