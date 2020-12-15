Mayor Cranley announces 2 new initiatives at The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced two new initiatives to support and drive revenue to bars, restaurants and retail at The Banks.
The plan includes a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at The Banks as well as the creation of a pedestrian walkway on the most eastern block of Freedom Way.
According to Cranley, both initiatives are in the planning phases and are working to open by Cincinnati Reds Opening Day, planned for April 1, 2021.
The DORA will allow patrons to carry up to a 16-ounce open alcoholic beverage in a designated cup anywhere within the boundaries of The Banks from Heritage Bank Center to Paul Brown Stadium and from Mehring Way to Second Street.
To create the pedestrian walkway, Freedom Way will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic between Joe Nuxhall Way and Walnut Street.
“With the creation of a DORA and pedestrian walkway at The Banks, we open the opportunity for more outdoor dining and entertainment options as well as more vibrancy and revenue at The Banks,” Cranley said in a news release. “This next phase of energy and experiences at The Banks will provide a boost to our restaurants and bars when they need it most.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.