Meteorologist Olga Breese joined the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team in December 2020 after a decade of freelancing for stations across the country. Prior to relocating to Cincinnati, Olga worked in many major markets including Washington, D.C., Detroit and Cleveland. You can catch her forecasts on weekend evenings in addition to late morning weekdays.
While most of her childhood was spent in sunny Southern California (where she likes to say she was “molded”), Olga finished high school in Maryland and attended Prince George’s Community College, before going on to graduate from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She holds two Master’s degrees from Columbia University in the City of New York: one from the Graduate School of Journalism, and the most recent in Sustainability Management from the School of Professional Studies.
Although Olga considers herself first and foremost a newshound (consuming at least four hours of international TV and radio news a day), she spent nearly ten years in the traffic biz, working for iHeart Radio, Metro Networks and Shadow Broadcast Services in Baltimore and Washington. In fact, it was her part-time traffic job on WMAL Radio in Washington, D.C., that led to a full-time news reporting position at that station.
Eventually, her love of science drew her away from news and traffic, and back to school to study meteorology. Olga completed a second Bachelor’s degree in Geosciences from Mississippi State’s Broadcast Meteorology Program while working as a weekend weather anchor for KPLR-TV in St. Louis, Missouri. Wanting to advance her weather skills with full-time forecasting, she moved to KXXV in Waco, Texas, where she worked as a morning weather anchor.
Olga’s interest in weather dates all the way back to her flying days as an international flight attendant with Northwest Airlines which eventually merged with Delta. She recalls those days as “living the charmed life! I’ve seen more than half the world one layover at a time. You’ll always find me looking toward the sky, identifying aircraft, cloud formations and constellations.”
Passionate about education, Olga’s teaching experience includes Broadcast Radio at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland; Speech Communication at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland; and contract work as a classroom instructor for TSA airport security screeners nationwide.
When she’s not tracking storms, you can find Olga tackling a home project, learning a new recipe, or sightseeing around the region. She’s a proud pet parent to two adopted dogs from rescue shelters.
Olga Breese is a member of the American Meteorological Society, the National Weather Association, the Association for Women in Science, and the National Association of Black Journalists.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.