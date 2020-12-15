Missing 12-year-old girl believed ’to be in extreme danger’

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who might be in extreme danger.
Ruby Rashaw, 12, hasn’t been seen since 11:25 a.m. Dec. 13 in Indianapolis, according to police.
She was last seen in an orange truck and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police think two Black men and a white man were inside.
The make, model, and license plate of the truck are unknown, according to police.
Ruby, 12, is described as the following:
- 5 feet 6 inches tall
- 130 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Police say she was wearing a red Nike jacket, blue jeans, and red and white Jordan shoes when she was last seen.
Ruby is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Ruby, call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.
