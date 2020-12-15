Police, family searching for answers in 11-year-old case of missing man

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Eleven years after a Warren County man disappeared, the family is renewing their plea for information hoping they will find out what happened to him.
Jeffrey Pottinger disappeared Dec. 18, 2009, authorities say.
Carlisle police are investigating the case. They say Pottinger, who would be 56 today, was last seen in Carlisle on Willard Avenue, where he was living with his family.
Pottinger left his home after telling his family he needed to think about things, Carlisle Police Officer David Czarnota explains.
“Ever since that date, neither him not the vehicle has been found,” Czarnota said.
That vehicle is a black 1997 Toyota Corolla with plate number BDP8389.
Pottinger’s cousin, Peggy Johnson says the disappearance makes the holidays tough.
“You know, there’s no closure to it to this day,” Johnson told FOX19 NOW Tuesday.
“The hardest thing on this case is a lack of anything to go on,” Czarnota said.
Czarnota explains Pottinger did not leave a note. His family says he was having some mental health issues at the time and didn’t bring his medications or wallet either.
“I think he probably was depressed when he lost his mother,” Johnson said.
Czarnota adds Pottinger suffered a head injury shortly before he disappeared and was experiencing hallucinations.
Johnson says her lasting impression of Pottinger is a man with a big personality.
“He was a great happy person,” she said. “He was fun.”
Johnson hopes someone can help her family get answers.
“When you can never find a body or really know what happened to that person, that hope, that is always there, that maybe, maybe someday they’ll walk back into your life,” she said.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (937) 746-0117 and ask for Officer David Czarnota.
