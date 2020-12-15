Porch pirates target Newport neighborhood ahead of Christmas

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A single mother in the Tri-State who says she was the recent victim of a porch pirate is now
Makayela Johnson says she had just finished shopping for Christmas presents for her 5-year-old son and was waiting for the packages to arrive Sunday. She was at the store when she received a notification they had arrived.
Twenty minutes later, the packages were gone.
“I had my son’s Christmas present’s delivered to my house, and someone took them off my porch,” Johnson told FOX19 NOW Tuesday. “I was in Kroger, which is right up the street. I got the notification at 5:!0, I got back to my house at 5:20 and it was gone.”
Johnson spends her days giving coronavirus tests to kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. When she comes home, she takes care of her son, Kase.
“He goes to Newport kindergarten,” she said. “Virtual learning has been a struggle. He doesn’t like staring at his iPad all day.”
On Black Friday, Johnson bought Kase some STEM learning blocks to give him something to play with while learning. She also got a Sonic the Hedgehog figurine — and she says she got it all for a bargain.
“Now I’m paying double for something I got super cheap, and I thought I was done. Those were my last Christmas presents for the year, and I mean, we’re going through a pandemic. If somebody needs help, just ask. You don’t have to take stuff off my porch.”
She’s not the only victim. Her neighbor, Matthew Bateman says about a month ago his mother sent Christmas presents to him and his family. They never received them.
“It’s been really hard this year with COVID and everything going downhill, people losing their jobs, and it’s been a rough year, and people make it worse stealing packages people use their hard-earned money for,” Bateman said.
As a solution, Johnson says she will start having her packages sent to an Amazon warehouse where only she can access them with a code.
