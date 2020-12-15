Request approved: UC to have more fans in the stands at the AAC championship game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health granted an attendance variance for Saturday’s AAC Championship game following a question from FOX19 NOW to Gov. Mike DeWine.
During his Tuesday press conference, FOX19 NOW’s Trevor Peters asked the governor why the University of Cincinnati was denied an attendance variance from the state for the game when both the Bengals and Browns were granted variances in the past.
Gov. DeWine responded, “I’m looking into it. I don’t know what happened.”
The Bearcats would only have been allowed to have 1,500 fans in the stands at Nippert Stadium for the conference championship game against Tulsa.
Around 4:40 p.m., the director of the Ohio Department of Health sent an email to UC Athletic Director John Cunningham.
Director Stephanie McCloud said she agrees with the Cincinnati Health Department’s approval of a variance for the game, but at a lower capacity than requested.
“I am approving a variance for 5,831 spectators, which is 17.9% of capacity and equal to the spectator capacity approved for the Cincinnati Bengals in its variance request,” McCloud wrote.
She went on to say that it will be up to UC to enforce social distancing and other provisions in the governor’s sports order.
The university had requested up to 7,838 spectators which is 21.4% of capacity, according to the ODH.
